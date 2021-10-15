Photos: Immersion of Devi Durga in Kolkata

Kolkata: Hindu devotees carry an idol of Goddess Durga to immerse it in the river Ganga on the last day of Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Hindu devotees immerse the clay idol of Goddess Durga on the last day of Durga Puja festival at the bank of river Ganga in Kolkata, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: Hindu devotees immerse the clay idol of Goddess Durga on the last day of Durga Puja festival at the bank of river Ganga in Kolkata, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Swapan Mahapatra)