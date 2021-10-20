Photos: Inauguration of Kushinagar International Airport

Kushinagar: A group of Buddhist monks deboard the inaugural Sri Lankan Airlines flight after landing at Kushinagar International Airport, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo) Kushinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Jyotiraditya Scindia, G Kishan Reddy & Arjun Ram Meghwal, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others, during the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (PTI Photo) Kushinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (PTI Photo) Kushinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju & Jyotiraditya Scindia, and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport, Wednesday, October 20, 2021. (PTI Photo) Kushinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Sri Lankan delegation on the occasion of the Abhidhamma Day in Kushinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (PTI Photo) Kushinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling on the occasion of the Abhidhamma Day, at Mahaparinirvana Temple in Kushinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are also seen. (PTI Photo)