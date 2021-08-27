Photos: India vs England Test Match

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 27th August 2021 11:10 pm IST
Photos: India vs England Test Match
Leeds: India's Cheteshwar Pujara, right, bats during the third day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021.AP/PTI Photo
Leeds: England players celebrate the dismissal of India’s Rohit Sharma during the third day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. AP/PTI Photo
Leeds: England’s Ollie Robinson, left, appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of India’s Rohit Sharma, right, during the third day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. AP/PTI
Leeds: England’s Craig Overton, center right, and Jonny Bairstow, center left, celebrate the dismissal of India’s KL Rahul during the third day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. AP/PTI
Leeds: India’s KL Rahul, left, plays a shot during the third day of third test cricket match between England and India, at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. AP/PTI

