Photos: Indian travellers arrive in US

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 9th November 2021 1:35 pm IST
New Jersey: Indian travellers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport via an Air India flight after the US re-opened travel for fully vaccinated tourists, in New Jersey, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Jersey: Indian travellers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport via an Air India flight after the US re-opened travel for fully vaccinated tourists, in New Jersey, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Jersey: Indian travellers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport via an Air India flight after the US re-opened travel for fully vaccinated tourists, in New Jersey, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Jersey: Indian travellers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport via an Air India flight after the US re-opened travel for fully vaccinated tourists, in New Jersey, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Jersey: Indian travellers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport via an Air India flight after the US re-opened travel for fully vaccinated tourists, in New Jersey, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Jersey: Indian travellers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport via an Air India flight after the US re-opened travel for fully vaccinated tourists, in New Jersey, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Jersey: Indian travellers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport via an Air India flight after the US re-opened travel for fully vaccinated tourists, in New Jersey, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Jersey: Indian travellers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport via an Air India flight after the US re-opened travel for fully vaccinated tourists, in New Jersey, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Jersey: Indian travellers arrive at Newark Liberty International Airport via an Air India flight after the US re-opened travel for fully vaccinated tourists, in New Jersey, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button