Photos: Indians evacuated from Ukraine

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 7th March 2022 4:39 pm IST
New Delhi: An Indian national, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, reacts on being reunited with a family member upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Rzeszów: Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General (retd.) Vijay Kumar Singh interacts with Indian student Harjot Singh, who was shot multiple times while trying to escape from Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on March 4, during his visit to Poland to facilitate the evacuation of Indians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, at an airport, in Rzeszów. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Family members greet the Indian nationals, who were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine arrive at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A family member cries, as she greets an Indian national, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine upon his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, in New Delhi, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Family members of an Indian national evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, welcome her with a bouquet upon her arrival at the IGI Airport T3, in New Delhi, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A family member cries as she receives an Indian national evacuated from war-torn Ukraine upon her arrival at the IGI Airport T3, in New Delhi, Monday, March 7, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

