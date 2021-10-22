Photos: Inside Ain Dubai—world’s largest observation wheel

The landmark project is the latest addition to Dubai Holding’s diverse entertainment portfolio.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 22nd October 2021 5:45 pm IST
The world's largest and tallest— AinDubai opens to the public on Thursday, October 21.

Abu Dhabi: The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel – Ain Dubai was opened on Thursday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

It provides visitors with the perfect vantage point for 360-degree views of Dubai, over the waters of the Arabian Gulf. The 48 passenger cabins that circle the enormous circumference of the wheel have the capacity to carry more than 1,750 visitors at once. One complete rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes.

Here’s a look

The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel – Ain Dubai – opened on Thursday for the public. Photo: WAM
Residents and tourists of the UAE have a lot to look forward to this weekend. Photo: Gulf News
The landmark entertainment venue delivers extraordinary and customisable one-of-a-kind experiences for every occasion. Photo: Gulf News
The ticket cost will vary depending on whether you take a shared or private cabin, with additional options like getting a family pass or special lounge and party packages. Photo: Gulf News
Photo: WAM
Cabins of Ain Dubai, which provide visitors the perfect vantage point for 360-degree views of Dubai, over the waters of the Arabian Gulf. Photo:WAM
The construction of the observation wheel, which took nine million man-hours to build. Photo:WAM
The unique attraction js located in the heart of the lifestyle island destination Bluewaters. Photo: WAM
Photo: WAM
Offering unique views of Dubai’s iconic landmarks from indoor. Photo:WAM

Ain Dubai is welcoming the world with spectacular family entertainment and performances including a breathtaking light and drone show with fireworks at Ain Dubai Plaza over a two-day celebration.

Spectacular fireworks light up the sky to mark the official opening of AinDubai, the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel, at Ain Dubai Plaza on Thursday, October 21, 2021. Photo by Shihab/Khaleej Times

