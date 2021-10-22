Photos: Inside Ain Dubai—world’s largest observation wheel

Abu Dhabi: The world’s largest and tallest observation wheel – Ain Dubai was opened on Thursday by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The landmark project is the latest addition to Dubai Holding’s diverse entertainment portfolio.

It provides visitors with the perfect vantage point for 360-degree views of Dubai, over the waters of the Arabian Gulf. The 48 passenger cabins that circle the enormous circumference of the wheel have the capacity to carry more than 1,750 visitors at once. One complete rotation of the wheel takes 38 minutes.

