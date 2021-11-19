Photos: Kashmir observes shutdown against civilian killings

Srinagar: Life remained out of gear in the Kashmir valley especially in Srinagar city on Friday due to a strike call given by Hurriyat Conference against the recent civilian killings in Hyderpora encounter. Most of the business establishments remained shut.
Public transport was also seen off the roads while private vehicles, auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some parts of the city.
The strike was observed after a shutdown call was given by Hurriyat Conference in solidarity with the families of civilians who were killed during an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar city this week.