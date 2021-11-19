Photos: Kashmir observes shutdown against civilian killings

Srinagar: Life remained out of gear in the Kashmir valley especially in Srinagar city on Friday due to a strike call given by Hurriyat Conference against the recent civilian killings in Hyderpora encounter. Most of the business establishments remained shut.

Public transport was also seen off the roads while private vehicles, auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some parts of the city.

The strike was observed after a shutdown call was given by Hurriyat Conference in solidarity with the families of civilians who were killed during an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar city this week.

A CRPF trooper stands guard at Lal Chowk area amid strike on Friday agains the recent civilian killings in Srinagar, Friday, November 19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A person rides a bicycle during strike in Srinagar against the recent civilian killings in Hyderpora encounter, Friday, November 19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A woman walks amid shut down in the Lal Chowk area in Srinagar, Friday, November 19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Business establishments remained closed to observe shut down in solidarity with the families of civilians killed in Hyderpora encounter, in Srinagar, Friday, November 19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

CRPF troops are on guard in the downtown area as people observe a strike against the recent killings in Hyderpora encounter, in Srinagar, Friday, November 19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces checking vehicle at a naka in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar city, Friday, November 19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces checking a scooty at a naka in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar city, Friday, November 19, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

