Photos: Kashmir reels under scorching heat

Srinagar: Srinagar recorded the hottest July night in the past four decades as the minimum temperature rose to 24.8°C on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The last time when the minimum temperature touched 25°C was in 1988.

“The minimum temperature last night was 24.8°C which is around 6°C above the normal. It is the hottest night since 1988,” said Farooq Ahmad Bhat of the meteorological department (MeT). “The nights are getting particularly hot as the clouds trap heat,” he further added.

Heatwave continues in Kashmir as the temperature witnesses a rise from the past several days. The summer capital Srinagar recorded 33.5°C on Sunday, July 25.

Earlier on July 18, Srinagar recorded a maximum of 35 °C, which was the highest temperature recorded in the month of July in the past 8 years

Officials at Metrology Department said that the prevailing weather conditions will continue in Kashmir till July 27 after which it predicted a wet spell between 28-29 July.

Director MeT Sonam Lotus said that a brief spell of rain will likely occur between 28-30 July at some places of Jammu and Kashmir. “Expect good monsoon showers especially in morning hours from July 28-30th with a downpour in Jammu region. We expect a significant rise in water levels in all the rivers, especially of the Jammu region,” he said.

A person quenches his thirst by drinking water on a sunny day in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Boys taking shelter on a chinar tree to save themselves from the sweltering heat in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

As the heatwave intensifies, people are seen enjoying fresh juice and watermelons to quench their thirst on a sunny day in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Children bathing in Dal Lake to cool themselves down on a hot sunny day in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A woman walks with an umbrella on a hot sunny day in Srinagar. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A customer buying ice creams from Gulbahar ice cream shop in Goni Khan, Lalchowk Srinagar. The owner of the shop says they sell almost one thousand ice creams a day because of the increasing temperature. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)