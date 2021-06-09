Photos: Kashmir’s Gupkar Alliance meets after 5 months

Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) on Wednesday held a meeting for the first time since December at the Gupkar residence of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The meeting was held amid the ongoing rumours that New Delhi was planning to further bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir and it was anticipated that the PAGD members would discuss that in the meeting. However, the members stayed away from commenting on the issue and instead talked about covid preparedness.

The meeting was held in the back-drop of the delimitation commission letter to all the deputy commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir asking them to share the details of the electorate and other such matters with them.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Yusuf Tarigami, Hassnain Masoodi, Javid Mustafa Mir, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah and Mehboob Mufti.

Earlier, the working committee of the national conference had recommended participation in delimitation commissions meeting while the national conference and PAGD had earlier decided to boycott the proceeding of the commission, dubbing it as unconstitutional.

While talking to the media after the meeting, PAGD chief Farooq Abdullah talked about COVID and about the ramifications over the society while appealing to people for vaccination. He also said that the stand of PAGD on the August 5, 2019 decision will remain the same and there will be no compromise in that.

While answering a question about their stand on delimitation, Farooq Abdullah said, “The case is pending with Supreme Court and we are waiting for its judgment, only then we can discuss further what needs to be done.”

PAGD did not talk to the media about the recent development in Jammu and Kashmir including the rumors about the further division of Kashmir valley and the rumors of another crackdown with the induction of more paramilitary companies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah, when asked whether he will resign as MP in case Jammu and Kashmir is further bifurcated by the government, he said, “I will not quit but will fight for the right of my people in the parliament.”

Members of the People’s Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) held a meeting for the first time since December at the Gupkar residence of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

