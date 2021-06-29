Photos: LeT commander, Pak militant killed in Srinagar encounter

Srinagar: Top Let Commander Nadeem Abrar and a Pakistani militant were killed in a night-long gunfight in Maloora area of Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar.

An encounter broke out in Maloora area of Parimpora in Srinagar outskirts on Monday afternoon, soon after the arrest of top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar, about a kilometer away from the encounter site.

Abrar was arrested by a joint Naka of Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF in Parimpora area and was put on sustained interrogation.

“On Parimpora naka (checkpost), a vehicle was stopped and the occupants were asked to show their identity cards. The person sitting in the back seat tried to open his bag and took out a grenade. The police party swiftly swung into action and grabbed him,” a police spokesperson said.

“Both the driver and the person sitting at the back seat were taken into police custody. After taking off his mask, it was identified that he was Abrar, a top LeT commander,” the spokesman said.

According to police, Abrar confessed that he had kept his AK-47 rifle in Maloora locality.

“Later when Abrar was leading the security forces to his hideout at Maloora, his associate, who was already hiding in the house, shot at the group resulting in the injury of three CRPF personnel,” police said.

Abrar was involved in several killings of security forces and civilians at Maloora site, IGP Kashmir Zone said.

“In the ensuing gunfire, the foreign militant who fired from inside the house was neutralized and Abrar also got killed,” the police spokesperson said, adding that two AK-47 rifles along with ammunition were recovered from the site.

Below are some photographs of the encounter site taken by Siasat.com photojournalist Muzamil Bhat:

A person showing bullet shells near encounter site at Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Debris of a house which was damaged in a night-long gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Debris of a house which was damaged in a night-long gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Bullet marks inside the kitchen of the house that was damaged in a night-long gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Debris of the house which was damaged in a night-long gunfight between security forces and militants on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A damaged room of the house which was damaged in a night-long gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Indian security forces sanitizing the house which was damaged in a night-long gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Indian security forces sanitizing the house which was damaged in a night-long gunfight between security forces and militants in Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Women looking towards the damaged house in Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

People running for a safer place after the encounter broke in Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Security forces checking a person who came out from the area where the encounter was underway in Maloora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, Tuesday, June 29, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)