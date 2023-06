Hyderabad: Eminent lawyer Mahmood Paracha began surveying waqf properties in Hyderabad on Friday. His first visit was to Chilla Moula Ali in Panjagutta, an old shrine that has been encroached upon from all sides. Mehmood Pracha’s next stop was Rasoolpura’s Masjid e Ahle Sunnat in Gun Bazar, another waqf property in Hyderabad.