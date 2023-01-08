Photos: Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki attends Indusfood 2023

Hyderabad: Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, Vice-President, Indian Importers Chamber of Commerce & Industry (IICCI), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, World Food Trust, Representative & Former General Secretary of Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN) attended Indusfood 2023, South Asia’s largest integrated F&B Trade Show at Hitex Exhibition Centre, Hitech City, Hyderabad on the special invitation from Mohit Singla, founder chairman of Trade Promotional Council of India (TPCI) and Ashok Sethi, director of Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI).