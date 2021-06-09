Photos: Mourners leave flowers at site in London, Ontario

Richmond Hill: People attend a vigil for the four family members, in London Ontario, who were killed in a vehicle attack that police say was motivated by anti-Muslim hate, in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Tuesday, June 8, 2021.AP\/PTI Photo London: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets mourners before the start of a vigil for the victims of the deadly vehicle attack on five members of the Canadian Muslim community in London, Ontario, on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Four of the members of the family died and one is in critical condition. Police say the attack targeted Muslims. AP\/PTI Photo New York: An activist pauses during a march and rally to demand the end of solitary confinement in New York, Monday, June 7, 2021. Lagos.AP\/PTI Photo