Photos: Muslims offer prayers on last Friday of Ramzan

Islamabad : Muslims perform the last Friday prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, May 7, 2021. AP\/PTI New Delhi: Delhi Police personnel patrol outside a deserted Jama Masjid on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramdan, in New Delhi, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Ravi Choudhary) Varanasi: Police personnel patrol a street during last friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Varanasi, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo) Ghaziabad: Muslims offer 'Alwida namaz', on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Ghaziabad, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo) Prayagraj: Muslims distribute masks and sanitizers after offering Alwida namaz, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Prayagraj, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo) Lucknow: Muslims, following COVID guidelines, offer 'Alvida namaz' at Eidgah on the last Friday of Ramadan, in Lucknow, Friday, May 07, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Nand Kumar) Srinagar: Muslims pray inside the Shah-e-Hamdan shrine, maintaining social distancing, on Jumatul-Vida, the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan, in Srinagar, Friday, May 7, 2021. Islamic scholars in Kashmir had advised people to offer prayers at home in view of the surge in COVID-19 sases. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan) Srinagar: Policemen stand guard outside a shrine, on Jumatul-Vida, the last Friday of holy month of Ramadan, in Srinagar, Friday, May 7, 2021. Islamic scholars in Kashmir had advised people to offer prayers at home in view of the surge in COVID-19 sases. (PTI Photo\/S. Irfan) Hyderabad: Muslims offer Jumatul Vida prayers at historic Mecca Masjid at Charminar on the last Friday of Ramadan, in the old city of Hyderabad, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo) Noida: Muslims offer 'Alvida namaz' on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, in Noida, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo) Kanpur: Police evacuate devotees from a mosque in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases, at Jumatulvida in Kanpur, Friday, May 7, 2021. (PTI Photo)