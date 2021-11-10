Photos: New Maruti Celerio launch

Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 10th November 2021 3:10 pm IST
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa poses with the all new Celerio car during its launch, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The company claims the new Celerio (26.68kmpl) is the most fuel-efficient car. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa and Executive Director Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava launch the all new Celerio car, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The company claims the new Celerio (26.68kmpl) is the most fuel-efficient car. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa and Executive Director Marketing & Sales Shashank Srivastava pose with the all new Celerio car during its launch, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The company claims the new Celerio (26.68kmpl) is the most fuel-efficient car. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

