Photos: Normalcy returns at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Saudi Arabia closed the mosque in March 2020, then reopened it to pilgrims under strict measures in July 2020, all worshippers to pray with a limited capacity and distance during prayers.

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 18th October 2021 5:15 pm IST
Normalcy returned after one and half years of COVID-19 restrictions at Grand Mosque. Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter

Riyadh: Normalcy has returned after one and half years of COVID-19 restrictions at the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia on Sunday amid decreasing cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

First prayers without social distancing

Ecstatic worshippers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukkarramah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Al-Munawarrah performed the first prayer without social distancing since the beginning of the spread of the COVID-19.

Pictures released by official media showed the process of removing distance stickers from inside hallways, and courtyards in front of the faithful lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to perform the Fajr prayers.

Here’s a look

The Grand Mosque in Makkah in Saudi Arabia operated at full attendance Sunday, with worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter
Fajr Prayers in Masjid Al Nabawi, Madinah on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter
Spot-checks are conducted by guards at Masjid Al Haram to verify and ensure pilgrims are fully vaccinated (immune status) and have proof of booking to perform Umrah or prayers. Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter
Masjid Al Haram is continuously sterilized and cleaned thoroughly to ensure a safe Umrah experience for all. Photo: Haramain/Twitter
A young pilgrim takes a moment to recite verses from the Qur’an, at Masjid Al Haram. Photo: Haramain/Twitter
Umrah pilgrims praised the Kingdom’s efforts to eliminate COVID-19. Photo: Haramain/Twitter
Special arrangements have been made and implemented for those on wheelchairs at Masjid Al Haram. Photo: Haramain/Twitter
Easing of restrictions and the return to full capacity attendance at Masjid Al Haram, services including the distribution of Zamzam water upscaled. Photo: Haramain/ Twitter
Social distancing stickers removed, path towards normality ensures. Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter
Barriers that were in place due to COVID-19 were removed at Masjid Al Haram. Photo: Haramain/Twitter
Last social distancing during prayers held at Masjid Al Haram on October 16, 2021. Photo: Haramain/Twitter

