Photos: Normalcy returns at Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque

Riyadh: Normalcy has returned after one and half years of COVID-19 restrictions at the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah in Saudi Arabia on Sunday amid decreasing cases of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.

First prayers without social distancing

Ecstatic worshippers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukkarramah and Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah Al-Munawarrah performed the first prayer without social distancing since the beginning of the spread of the COVID-19.

Pictures released by official media showed the process of removing distance stickers from inside hallways, and courtyards in front of the faithful lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to perform the Fajr prayers.

Here’s a look

The Grand Mosque in Makkah in Saudi Arabia operated at full attendance Sunday, with worshippers praying shoulder-to-shoulder for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter

Fajr Prayers in Masjid Al Nabawi, Madinah on Sunday, October 17, 2021. Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter

Spot-checks are conducted by guards at Masjid Al Haram to verify and ensure pilgrims are fully vaccinated (immune status) and have proof of booking to perform Umrah or prayers. Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter

Masjid Al Haram is continuously sterilized and cleaned thoroughly to ensure a safe Umrah experience for all. Photo: Haramain/Twitter

A young pilgrim takes a moment to recite verses from the Qur’an, at Masjid Al Haram. Photo: Haramain/Twitter

Umrah pilgrims praised the Kingdom’s efforts to eliminate COVID-19. Photo: Haramain/Twitter

Special arrangements have been made and implemented for those on wheelchairs at Masjid Al Haram. Photo: Haramain/Twitter

Easing of restrictions and the return to full capacity attendance at Masjid Al Haram, services including the distribution of Zamzam water upscaled. Photo: Haramain/ Twitter

Social distancing stickers removed, path towards normality ensures. Photo: Haramain Sharifain/Twitter

Barriers that were in place due to COVID-19 were removed at Masjid Al Haram. Photo: Haramain/Twitter