Photos: Nykaa’s IPO listing at NSE

Mumbai: Falguni Nayar (C-L), Managing Director and CEO of Nykaa, along with her daughter Advaita (C-R), Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and other attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange Mumbai: Falguni Nayar (C-L), Managing Director and CEO of Nykaa, along with her daughter Advaita (C-R) attends the company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange. Mumbai: Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif arrives to attend the Nykaa company's IPO listing ceremony at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai, Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Kunal Patil)