Photos: Oath to new SC judges

By Minhaj Adnan|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 31st August 2021 8:07 pm IST
New Delhi: CJI N V Ramana administers oath of office to the nine newly-appointed judges in the Supreme Court Auditorium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: CJI N V Ramana (L) administers oath of office to one of the nine newly-appointed judges in the Supreme Court Auditorium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: CJI N V Ramana (L) administers oath of office to one of the nine newly-appointed judges in the Supreme Court Auditorium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: CJI N V Ramana (L) administers oath of office to one of the nine newly-appointed judges in the Supreme Court Auditorium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: CJI N V Ramana administers oath of office to the nine newly-appointed judges in the Supreme Court Auditorium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: CJI N V Ramana (L) administers oath of office to one of the nine newly-appointed judges in the Supreme Court Auditorium, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Aug 31, 2021. (PTI Photo)

