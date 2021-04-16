Photos of First Friday of Ramzan in India

By Minhaj Adnan|   Updated: 16th April 2021 4:49 pm IST
Photos of First Friday of Ramzan in India
Hyderabad: Devotees come out, after offering prayers on the First Friday of the Holy month of Ramzan, at historic Makkah Masjid, in Hyderabad, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Prayagraj: Muslims offer prayers on the first Friday of Ramadan month at Wasiullah mosque, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases, in Prayagraj, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Amritsar: Muslims offer prayers, on the first Friday of Ramadan month at the Khairuddin Mosque, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases, in Amritsar, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Srinagar: Muslims women offer prayers, while maintaining social distance as precaution against COVID-19, on the first Friday of Ramadan, at Jamia Masjid in Downtown Srinagar, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
New Delhi: Devotees offer prayers during the ongoing holy fasting month of ‘Ramadan’, at Jama Masjid in New Delhi, Friday, April 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)

