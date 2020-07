New Delhi: India’s only golden tiger has been spotted in Kaziranga National Park, Assam. Later, the photos of the tiger went viral on social media.

Do you know in #India we have a Golden #Tiger also. Only documentation of such big cat in 21st century on planet. This by Mayuresh Hendre. Look at this beauty. pic.twitter.com/8kiOy5fZQI — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 10, 2020

After Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan shared the photos of the tiger on his Twitter account, many netizens appreciated nature.

Few were recorded in zoo. But rarely captured in wild. And in recent years this one individual. Pics taken & sent by @Mayuresh_Hendre for sharing with all. pic.twitter.com/bFPhSL0fqg — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 11, 2020

One of them wrote, “What a beauty!”.

Another person wrote, “Look at this beauty of nature almighty”.

Look at this beauty✨ of nature almighty. https://t.co/CFa9e8gtRG — Sandeep Johar Bishnoi (@sandyjohar29) July 12, 2020

Some other twitterati’s reactions are as follows

Tigers have always been the statue of strength, but this one ! Its so admirable 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/OjBsbJoKh2 — Ayush Jain (@AyushMaroo) July 11, 2020