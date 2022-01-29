Photos of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s dream home ‘Nawab’ in Mumbai

Mumbai: ‘Nawazuddin Siddiqui’, the name needs no introduction. Considered as one of the finest actors in India, he has managed to establish himself as one of the top stars not only in Bollywood, but also made a mark for himself in Hollywood. The actor, who is known for his incredible onscreen persona, has been taking over the big screen for years now, be it a light-hearted comedy or hard-hitting storyline.

His journey from nothing to ‘true hero’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is actor who had to deal with years of struggle before he emerged as Bollywood’s ‘go-to powerhouse performer’. His phenomenal acting skills is loved by millions. His first lead role was in the movie Patang in 2011. Nawaz’s laudable and award winning performances were seen in films like Talaash, The Lunchbox, Badlapur, Gangs of Wasseypur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, Thackeray, and Serious Men, among others.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s lavish new home

After years and years of struggle, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who hails from a humble background, has finally bought himself a dream house in Mumbai. According to a report in Pinkvilla, it took three years for him to built his bungalow, which he has named ‘Nawab’, after his late father, Nawabuddin Siddiqui.

Each corner of the palatial and luxurious bungalow is beautifully designed by Nawazuddin himself.

Rags to Riches!



Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a classic white palatial bungalow, his dream home in Mumbai which is reportedly worth several crores.



A few weeks ago, Nawazddin took to his Instagram and shared a photo of himself sitting infront of the masterpiece. He captioned: “A Good Actor can never be a Bad Human, because it’s his inner purity that brings out the Good Act.”

On thr professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will next be seen in Heropanti 2 and Bole Chudiyan.