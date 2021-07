New York: Bonalu festival celebrated in Long Island New York by NYTTA & TTA Founder Dr. Paila Malla Reddy Businessman, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist. More then 300 Telugu people join together to celebrate on Sunday July 25, 2021.

NYTTA Chairman Dr.Rajender Reddy Jinna, Vice Chairman Laxman Anugu, Executive Advisors Pradeep Samala & Chinnababu, President Rama Kumari Vanama, Vice President Ravinder Kamtam, BOD Krishna Sri Gandham also celebrated the festival.

