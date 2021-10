Hyderabad: Following the success of Sunday-Funday at Tankbund, Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi proposed that a similar event be held at Charminar every Sunday, and inspected the surrounding areas of Charminar today to make the necessary preparations.

Malakpet MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala, Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar and Chief Secretary Urban Development Arvind Kumar was also present at the moment.