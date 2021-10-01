Photos: Paddy harvesting in Kashmir

Srinagar: Paddy is the most widely cultivated crop in Jammu and Kashmir and it has an extensive range of cultivation. It is sown in the month of June and is harvested in September-October.

A Kashmir farmer carrying bundles of paddy plants on his head from the fields to dry it in an open field and later thrash it to separate the seed from the panicle. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A non local labour putting paddy seeds into a plastic bag in a field in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Kashmiri farmers work in the paddy fields in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.(Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Non local labourers carrying a huge pile of paddy in a paddy field in district Budgam of Central Kashmir. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Non local labourers taking rest after finishing the thrashing of paddy in Budgam are of Central Kashmir. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Non local labourers thrashing paddy on a wooden block to separate the seed from panicle in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Non Local labourers working in the farms of Kashmir

Paddy plants kept for drying in agriculture land at Ganderbal district of central Kashmir. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A non local labour carrying a bundle of paddy to thrash it to separate the seed from the panicle. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)