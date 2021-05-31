Photos: People buy essentials at Charminar during relaxation time

People buy essentials at Charminar during relaxation time on Monday, May 31, 2021 (Photo: siasat.com) People buy essentials at Charminar during relaxation time on Monday, May 31, 2021 (Photo: siasat.com) People buy essentials at Charminar during relaxation time on Monday, May 31, 2021 (Photo: siasat.com) People buy essentials at Charminar during relaxation time on Monday, May 31, 2021 (Photo: siasat.com) People buy essentials at Charminar during relaxation time on Monday, May 31, 2021 (Photo: siasat.com)