Photos: Preparations for Trade Fair

Published: 12th November 2021 7:50 pm IST
New Delhi: Workers prepare the West Bengal pavilion for the India International Trade Fair organised by ITPO, at Pragati Maidan complex, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma )
New Delhi: Workers prepare the Delhi pavilion for the India International Trade Fair organised by ITPO, at Pragati Maidan complex, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
New Delhi: Workers prepare the Uttar Pradesh pavilion for the India International Trade Fair organised by ITPO, at Pragati Maidan complex, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma )

