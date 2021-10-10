Photos: Priyanka Gandhi Kisan Nyay rally

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 10th October 2021 8:05 pm IST
Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during 'Kisan Nyay Rally', in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo)
Varanasi: Supporters welcome Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during ‘Kisan Nyay’ rally, ahead of UP Assembly Elections 2022, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Varanasi: Supporters welcome Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during ‘Kisan Nyay’ rally, ahead of UP Assembly Elections 2022, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Varanasi: Larger than life size cut-outs of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during ‘Kisan Nyay’ rally, ahead of UP Assembly Elections 2022, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Varanasi: Supporters welcome Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during ‘Kisan Nyay’ rally, ahead of UP Assembly Elections 2022, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during ‘Kisan Nyay’ rally, ahead of UP Assembly Elections 2022, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. Congress senior observer to UP 2022 Elections and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is also seen (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

