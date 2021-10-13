Photos: Protest against Lakhimpur Kheri Incident

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 13th October 2021 2:25 pm IST
Bengaluru: Farmer's supporters and activists hold candles and placards hold a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI10_12_2021_000197B)
Bengaluru: Farmer’s supporters and activists hold candles and placards hold a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Farmer’s supporters and activists hold candles and placards hold a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)
Bengaluru: Farmer’s supporters and activists hold candles and placards hold a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button