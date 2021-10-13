Photos: Protest against Lakhimpur Kheri Incident

Bengaluru: Farmer's supporters and activists hold candles and placards hold a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Farmer's supporters and activists hold candles and placards hold a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak) Bengaluru: Farmer's supporters and activists hold candles and placards hold a protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Bengaluru, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Shailendra Bhojak)