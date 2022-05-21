Photos: Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial 'Vir Bhumi' in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Vir Bhumi to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial 'Vir Bhumi' in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial 'Vir Bhumi' in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Vir Bhumi to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Vir Bhumi in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi at Vir Bhumi to pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi with grand children Miraya and Raihan after paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Vir Bhumi in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial 'Vir Bhumi' in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial 'Vir Bhumi' in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Congress leaders P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial 'Vir Bhumi' in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her grand children Miraya and Raihan after paying tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at Vir Bhumi in New Delhi, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) Sriperumbudur: Congress workers pay tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, at his memorial in Sriperumbudur, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)