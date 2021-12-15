Photos: Rakesh Tikait leaving Ghazipur Border

New Delhi: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait prepares to leave after farmers ended their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday , Dec. 15, 2021. Farmers have called off their agitation after receiving a formal letter from the Centre on Thursday agreeing to their pending demands. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait prepares to leave after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday , Dec. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait prepares to leave after farmers ended their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday , Dec. 15, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Farmers celebrate with tricolor at Ghazipur border as they prepare to leave after ending their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday , Dec. 15, 2021. Farmers have called off their agitation after receiving a formal letter from the Centre on Thursday agreeing to their pending demands. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Farmers pay their respects at Ghazipur protest site as they prepare to leave their homes after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday , Dec. 15, 2021. Farmers have called off their agitation after receiving a formal letter from the Centre on Thursday agreeing to their pending demands. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Farmer celebrate at Ghazipur border as they prepare to leave after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday , Dec. 15, 2021. Farmers have called off their agitation after receiving a formal letter from the Centre on Thursday agreeing to their pending demands. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Farmers greet a security personnel at Ghazipur border as they prepare to leave for their homes after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Farmers have called off their agitation after receiving a formal letter from the Centre agreeing to their pending demands. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Farmer hold the tricolor at Ghazipur border as they prepare to leave after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday , Dec. 15, 2021. Farmers have called off their agitation after receiving a formal letter from the Centre on Thursday agreeing to their pending demands. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Traffic jam at Ghazipur border as farmers prepare to leave for their homes after their year-long agitation against the contentious farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Farmers have called off their agitation after receiving a formal letter from the Centre agreeing to their pending demands. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist)