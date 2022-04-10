Photos: Ram Navami rally in Hyderabad

Photo of Almaas Masood Almaas Masood|   Updated: 10th April 2022 7:58 pm IST
BJP MLA Raja Singh at the Ram Navami rally. (Photo: Almaas Masood/Siasat.com)
(Photo: Almaas Masood/Siasat.com)
People wave saffron flags during BJP MLA Raja Singh’s speech at the Ram Navami rally in Hyderabad (Photo: Almaas Masood/Siasat.com)
A state deployed drone keeps track of the procession (Photo: Almaas Masood/Siasat.com)
People watch the Ram Navami rally from rooftops of houses (Photo: Almaas Masood/Siasat.com)
People wave saffron flags during the Ram Navami rally in Hyderabad (Photo: Almaas Masood/Siasat.com)
People dressed up for a performance during the Ram Navami rally in Hyderabad (Photo: Almaas Masood/Siasat.com)
A vehicle carries the idol of Lord Rama during the procession (Photo: Almaas Masood/Siasat.com)
People wave saffron flags during the Ram Navami rally in Hyderabad (Photo: Almaas Masood/Siasat.com)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button