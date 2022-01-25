Photos: Ramp work at Moula Ali shrine to be completed by the end of 2022

Hyderabad: The construction of the ramp at the Moula Ali shrine which is located in Malkajgiri is likely to be completed by the end of 2022.

After the government’s nod for the ramp at the shrine, the foundation stone was laid in 2014. The first phase of the construction was completed in 2017 and it covered a distance of 230 steps.

The second phase of the work began last year after the allocation of a budget of Rs. 20 crore.

Without a ramp, the visitors have to climb 550 steps to reach the shrine. After the completion of the second phase, the vehicles can reach the hilltop where parking facilities are being constructed.

The parking facilities will have a capacity of 50 cars and 250 two-wheelers. The ramp will benefit the visitors especially women, children, and elderly persons.