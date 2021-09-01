Photos: Schools reopened in Telangana

Hyderabad: Many schools remain shut in Hyderabad despite state govt’s permission to reopen schools from today

“We sanitize classrooms frequently & ensure social distancing,” says Raj Kumar, administrative officer of Oxford High School in Hyderabad.

In an order, Telangana Govt yesterday said all schools other than Govt Residential School, Social Welfare Schools & Tribal Welfare Schools with hostel facilities can reopen from today, and that no students should be compelled to attend offline classes.