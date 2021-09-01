Photos: Schools reopened in Telangana

By Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 1st September 2021 3:56 pm IST
Photos: Schools reopened in Telangana

Hyderabad: Many schools remain shut in Hyderabad despite state govt’s permission to reopen schools from today

“We sanitize classrooms frequently & ensure social distancing,” says Raj Kumar, administrative officer of Oxford High School in Hyderabad.

In an order, Telangana Govt yesterday said all schools other than Govt Residential School, Social Welfare Schools & Tribal Welfare Schools with hostel facilities can reopen from today, and that no students should be compelled to attend offline classes.

MS Education Academy

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button