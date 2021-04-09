Photos: Seven militants killed in Kashmir; Mosque damaged in encounter

Srinagar: A mosque was damaged after an encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Kashmir’s Shopian district on Friday.

The encounter broke out at Jan mohalla in the main town of the district after security forces received information of militants hiding in the area on Thursday evening and launched a joint cordon and search operation (CASO).

Three militants were killed on Thursday, while two more were shot dead on Friday morning.

“Militants were holding up in a mosque and were given repeated chances to surrender but all in vain,” a police official said.

“Brother of holed up #militant & local Imam Sahab sent inside the mosque to persuade the #militants to come out & #surrender. Efforts are on to save the mosque,” the police said in a tweet.

In a separate gunfight in the Tral area of Pulwama district, security forces gunned down two militants on Friday morning, one of them was later identified as Ansar Ghazwatul Hind chief Imtiyaz Shah.