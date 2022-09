Hyderabad: The Siasat Daily and MS Education Academy in association with Lords Institute of Engineering and Technology are holding an educational fair for students (and their parents) wishing to pursue studies in Engineering, Medicine, Pharmacy, Management, and B.Ed.

On Saturday, the Editor of Siasat Daily Zahid Ali Khan inaugurated the education fair.

News Editor of Siasat Daily Amer Ali Khan and others at Education Fair at Siasat

News Editor of Siasat Amer Ali Khan, M A Hameed career counselor and others at Siasat Education fair

Lavish institute of hotel management and catering technology at education fair

Nawab Shah Alam Khan at education fair

Lords College at education fair