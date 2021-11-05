Photos: Smog in Delhi post Diwali celebrations

New Delhi: Akshardham Temple shrouded in a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Vehicles ply amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Vehicles ply amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Vehicles ply amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Birds perch on street light poles amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: A man rides a bicycle in front of the historic Red Fort, shrouded in smog post Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo\/Manvender Vashist) Ghaziabad: Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog post Diwali celebrations, in Ghaziabad, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)