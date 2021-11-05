Photos: Smog in Delhi post Diwali celebrations

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 5th November 2021 2:33 pm IST
New Delhi: A worker sweeps the premises in front of the historic Red Fort, shrouded in smog post Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Akshardham Temple shrouded in a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Vehicles ply amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Vehicles ply amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Vehicles ply amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: Birds perch on street light poles amid low visibility due to a thick layer of smog, a day after Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
New Delhi: A man rides a bicycle in front of the historic Red Fort, shrouded in smog post Diwali celebrations in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ghaziabad: Low visibility due to a thick layer of smog post Diwali celebrations, in Ghaziabad, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button