Photos: Sri Lanka and West Indies test cricket match

Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 21st November 2021 2:59 pm IST
Galle: West Indies’ fielder Jeremy Solozano, centre, attempts to catch a ball off a shot played by Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies’ in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. AP/PTI
Galle: Supportive staff members carry West Indies’ player Jeremy Solozano, on stretcher, to an ambulance after being hit by a shot played by Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies’ in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. AP/PTI
Galle: Sri Lanka’s Pathum Nissanka looks skywards after scoring a half century during the day one of the first test cricket match between Sri Lanka and West Indies’ in Galle, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. AP/PTI

