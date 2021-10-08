Photos: Srinagar-Funeral procession of Satinder Kaur

By PTI|   Published: 8th October 2021 7:20 pm IST
Srinagar: People from Sikh community shout slogans during the funeral of Satinder Kaur, a government school teacher who was killed by militants, in Srinagar, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Relatives during the funeral of Satinder Kaur, a government school teacher who was killed by militants, in Srinagar, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)
Srinagar: Relatives wail during the funeral of Satinder Kaur, a government school teacher who was killed by militants, in Srinagar, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)

