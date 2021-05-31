Photos: Srinagar reopens partially after remaining under COVID-19 lockdown for a month

Srinagar: After a significant dip in positivity and mortality rate of covid-19, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday announced ease in restriction across Jammu and Kashmir. However, the weekend curfew which starts from 8:00 pm Friday to 7:00 am on Monday will continue to remain in force. Night curfew between 8 pm to 7 am on all days will also continue.

As per the new guidelines imposed by authorities on Sunday, shops have been allowed to open on alternate days.

The public transport was allowed to ply at 50 percent of the seating capacity in the Orange category districts, it remained shut in the Red category districts.

It is in place to mention that on 25 April 2021 Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha announced a 34-hour long COVID curfew which was later extended with the rise of COVID positive cases across Jammu and Kashmir till May 31st.

While most of the shopkeepers termed the re-opening of shops a welcome step by the authorities, a large number of shopkeepers are against it, saying that it will only invite a crowd and land them all in trouble.

“Suppose we have 30 shops in Gonikhan area of Lalchowk dealing with readymade garments, if only half of us will remain open it will invite more crowd, and if all of us remain open the crowd will be less because customers will be divided to 30 shops,” said a shopkeeper.

However, public transport owners blame that the government has not taken them into consideration as they are allowed to carry only 50 percent of passengers with a hike in fare, which they believe is not enough to recover their huge financial losses.

“I have to earn 4 shares from this bus in a day, I have to pay to the owner, conductor, petrol and then to myself, if we are asked to carry only 50 percent of passengers then how is it possible for me to earn from this bus,” said Ghulam Mohammad, who runs a bus on Soura-Lal Chowk route. The government has kept us away from all the relief schemes, he added.

A person buying stuff from a shopkeeper in Kokerbazar area of Lal Chowk in Srinagar after the government eased the COVID-19 lockdown effective from Monday, May 31, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Auto Rikshaw drivers waiting for passengers at Lal Chowk in Srinagar after the government eased the COVID-19 lockdown effective from Monday, May 31, 2021. ‘I have not seen a single passenger since morning as there is no large movement of people seen in Srinagar, said Bashir, an auto driver. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Shops can be seen functional in the Lal Chowk area of Srinagar after the government eased the COVID-19 lockdown effective from Monday, May 31, 2021 (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

