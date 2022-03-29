Photos: Strategic Zojila project nears halfway mark

Zojila: The work on the Zojila Tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity between the Ladakh region and the rest of the country, is nearing the halfway mark as the excavation for the seven-km tunnel length has been completed, officials said here on Monday.

The Zojila project on the Srinagar-Leh highway, which is being executed by Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), has a total of 18-km-long tunnels and 17-km-long roads, three vertical shafts, four bridges, and other associated structures.

Zojila pass is the connecting link for the strategic Srinagar – Leh and the rest of India. This Silk route is most crucial in strategy for Defence and as well as for economy for this region. This is a key strategic project that will contribute to the integrated development of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions.

MEIL said it has deployed a total of 1,268 advanced and high-end technology machinery and equipment for the execution of the project with a 2000-strong workforce.

East portal of the Nilgrar Tunnel.

The Baltal side of Zojila Tunnel. This tunnel will connect Baltal with Minimarg.

Heavy duty machinery drilling inside a mountain to make way for Zojila Tunnel in Sonamarg. The Tunnel will connect Baltal to Minimarg.

JCB machines clearing rocks that are being extracted from the tunnel.

Men and machinery pressed in to complete the Zojila Tunnel Project as soon as possible

Temporary settlement for engineers and workers of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) who are working on the Zojila Tunnel Project in Sonmarg.