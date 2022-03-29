Photos: Strategic Zojila project nears halfway mark

Zojila: The work on the Zojila Tunnel, which will provide all-weather connectivity between the Ladakh region and the rest of the country, is nearing the halfway mark as the excavation for the seven-km tunnel length has been completed, officials said here on Monday.
The Zojila project on the Srinagar-Leh highway, which is being executed by Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), has a total of 18-km-long tunnels and 17-km-long roads, three vertical shafts, four bridges, and other associated structures.
Zojila pass is the connecting link for the strategic Srinagar – Leh and the rest of India. This Silk route is most crucial in strategy for Defence and as well as for economy for this region. This is a key strategic project that will contribute to the integrated development of the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh regions.
MEIL said it has deployed a total of 1,268 advanced and high-end technology machinery and equipment for the execution of the project with a 2000-strong workforce.