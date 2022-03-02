Photos: Students return to schools in Kashmir after one year

Srinagar: Schools across Kashmir valley reopened for physical classwork after a gap of a year on Wednesday. The students were able to attend the physical classes for one month only during the academic session 2020-21.

Physical classes were last resumed in February 2021 after the winter break but were forced to close again on April 4 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

“I am extremely happy that physical academics re-opened for students, I accompanied my children to school today and I feel very happy, but at the same time, I am concerned as COVID is still there. I appeal to school authorities across Kashmir valley to follow COVID-19 guidelines and keep social distancing,” said Tariq Ahmad who accompanied his sons to school on Wednesday.

“It is entirely a different situation for students as schools are reopening almost after a gap of three years. We as teachers should support students psychologically as they have to take care not only of their education but also their health, we as teachers should be careful about not overburdening them, treat them in a lighter way for now as they are switching from online mode to physical activity,” said Nazir Giloo who is a teacher at one of the government schools in Srinagar.

A child kisses his brother before he enters the school premises in Srinagar after schools across Kashmir valley reopened for physical classwork after a gap of a year on Wednesday. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A student runs for class on the first days of school (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Joyous moment for children as they meet their school friends after a gap of one year. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Parents accompany their children to school on the first days of re-opening after a gap of one year. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Physical class work resumed across Kashmir valley after a gap of one year on Wednesday (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Students enter school premises after a year of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Students with joy and happiness on their faces are walking towards their schools as physical class work resumes across Kashmir after physical classes resumed after a gap of one year. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)