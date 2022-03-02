Photos: Students return to schools in Kashmir after one year

Srinagar: Schools across Kashmir valley reopened for physical classwork after a gap of a year on Wednesday. The students were able to attend the physical classes for one month only during the academic session 2020-21.
Physical classes were last resumed in February 2021 after the winter break but were forced to close again on April 4 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“I am extremely happy that physical academics re-opened for students, I accompanied my children to school today and I feel very happy, but at the same time, I am concerned as COVID is still there. I appeal to school authorities across Kashmir valley to follow COVID-19 guidelines and keep social distancing,” said Tariq Ahmad who accompanied his sons to school on Wednesday.
“It is entirely a different situation for students as schools are reopening almost after a gap of three years. We as teachers should support students psychologically as they have to take care not only of their education but also their health, we as teachers should be careful about not overburdening them, treat them in a lighter way for now as they are switching from online mode to physical activity,” said Nazir Giloo who is a teacher at one of the government schools in Srinagar.