Photos: Sunday-Funday at Charminar

Hyderabad: A traffic-free and pedestrian-friendly “Sunday Funday” programme titled “Ek Shaam Charminar ke naam” held at the historic Charminar in Hyderabad.

The local authorities and the city police organised the programme to provide residents of the city with an entertaining, fun and frolic event which will also be used to spread awareness on various issues of public importance.

The event is inspired by the continuation of a similar programme for eight weeks now at the upper Tank Bund road of Hyderabad.