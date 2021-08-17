Photos: Team India celebrates as they defeat England at Lord’s

London: India's Virat Kohli, left celebrates with his bowler India's Jasprit Bumrah after he took the wicket of England's Rory Burns during the fifth day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. AP/PTI
London: Members of the Indian cricket team line up to congratulate India’s Mohammed Siraj, at right after he took the wicket of England’s Jos Buttler during the fifth day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. India won the second test by 151 runs . AP/PTI
London: India’s Mdohammed Siraj, right, celebrates after taking the wicket clean bowled of England’s James Anderson, with India winning the 2nd test, during the fifth day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. AP/PTI
London: India’s Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates, after India won the 2nd test, as England’s James Anderson, left, the last man out walks from the pitch, on the fifth day of the cricket test between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. India won by 151 runs. AP/PTI
London: India’s Mohammed Siraj, left celebrates with India’s Virat Kohli, right after taking the wicket of England’s Jos Buttler during the fifth day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. AP/PTI
London: India’s Virat Kohli celebrates after India’s Mohammed Siraj took the wicket of England’s Jos Buttler during the fifth day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. India won the 2nd test by 151 runs . AP/PTI
London: India’s Mohammed Shami, centre, celebrates after taking the wicket of England’s Dom Sibley during the fifth day of the 2nd cricket test between England and India at Lord’s cricket ground in London, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. AP/PTI

