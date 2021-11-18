Photos: Telangana CM stages dharna in Hyderabad

Photo of Minhaj Adnan Minhaj Adnan|   Published: 18th November 2021 1:34 pm IST

Hyderabad: Demanding the Centre to enhance rice procurement from Telangana and protesting its policies, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his cabinet colleagues, MPs and state legislators began ‘maha dharna’ here on Thursday.

Alleging that Telangana’s farmers were suffering due to the policies of the Centre, Rao described the ‘maha dharna’ as the beginning of a struggle to protect the farmers’ interests.

KCR, as the chief minister is popularly known, declared that the movement will continue till the Centre relents and change its policies to procure rice from Telangana on a par with Punjab.

