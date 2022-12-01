Photos that will take you inside Rashmika Mandanna’s home

Hydearbad: Rashmika Mandanna is undoubtedly one of the most phenomenal actresses we have in the entertainment industry today. She garnered a massive fan following and fame in a very short span of time, so much so that she is currently among the highest-paid stars down south. Rashmika made her acting debut with Kirrik Party in 2014 and went on to star in several commercially hit films.

Besides being a successful star, Rashmika Mandanna is also known for her luxurious lifestyle. From lavish properties across multiple cities in India to expensive cars, the actress is a proud owner of many expensive things. In this write-up, let’s have a look at her Karnataka home located in Virajpet. Karnataka is a lavish one-story bungalow enclosed by greenery.

The actress has always stated that she adores her native home, where she finds peace and comfort. Rashmika’s lavish one-story bungalow is surrounded by greenery which showcases her love for nature. The house theme, where the environment plays a significant role, reflects her personality — how humble and composed she is. Check out some pictures here.

Rashmika Mandanna has homes in various regions due to her busy schedule of travelling from the north to the south and vice versa. She happens to live in Hyderabad, Coorg, Mumbai, Karnataka, and Goa.

Work Front:

Varisu is an upcoming Indian film that stars Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. This is a Tamil-language drama film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, who wrote it with Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema.