Photos: Top 5 batters to watch out for at the Asia Cup 2022

The Asia Cup 2022 event will start from August 27 onwards. For the second time in the event’s history, the tournament will be held in the T20 format. The batters can single-handedly flip the games in their team’s favour. Let’s take a look at the top five to watch out for in this Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli (India)

All eyes will be on the star India batter Virat Kohli as he returns to the squad after a break from cricket. Kohli has been battling poor form for a while now. A lot will depend on his form in the Asia Cup 2022 ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

He could manage to score 341 runs in 16 innings of IPL 2022 at a dismal average of 22.73. Kohli’s recent runs in international cricket read as 17,16, 11 and 1, which reflects his plunging form.

Virat Kohli [Source: Virat Kohli/Twitter]

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Hailed as the best cricketer at present, Babar Azam has been gathering runs in crucial situations and helping Pakistan to do well in international cricket. He will look forward to forming a deadly opening partnership with the aggressive batter Mohammad Rizwan. Babar has gathered a total of 2,686 runs in the T20I.

Babar Azam [Source: Babar Azam/Twitter]

Rohit Sharma (India)

The India skipper is well known for taking bold decisions in the field and requires no proof for that as he already has 5 Indian Premier League (IPL) titles as a captain under his name which he won for Mumbai Indians. Apart from his captaincy duties, the Indian team will depend heavily on his batting.

Rohit Sharma [Source: BCCI]

Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka)

Chandimal was part of the T20I squad that toured Australia and India earlier this year but was later dropped for the T20Is at home against Australia in June. Chandimal was in red-hot form in Test cricket against Australia and Pakistan. He will return for the Asia Cup and look forward to continuing his great form.

Dinesh Chandimal [Source: ICC]

Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan star has the pedigree to do well at the top. The swashbuckling top-order batter promises importance with his range of smashing big shots. In 28 T20I matches, he has gathered 867 runs for Afghanistan and is nearing the 1,000-run mark.