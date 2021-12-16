Photos: Tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh

Bhopal: Family members and relative pay tribute to Group Captain Varun Singh in Bhopal, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash, also died on Wednesday after a week-long battle with life. (PTI Photo)
Bhopal: Sister of Group Captain Varun Singh places a ’tilak’ on his coffin after his mortal remains were brought to his residence by the Army personnel, in Bhopal, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Singh died yesterday at Command Hospital where he was undergoing treatment after sustaining injuries in the Coonoor IAF helicopter crash. (PTI Photo)

