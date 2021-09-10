Photos: TS Wazir death sparks protest in Jammu

By PTI|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 10th September 2021 12:45 pm IST
Jammu: Passengers wait to board a bus following a strike by private transport operators on TS Wazir’s death in Delhi, in Jammu, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead in a flat in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Thursday. (PTI Photo)
Jammu: Buses stand parked following a strike by private transport operators on TS Wazir’s death in Delhi, in Jammu, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir was found dead in a flat in West Delhi’s Moti Nagar on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

