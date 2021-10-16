Photos: Two militants killed, houses damaged in Pampore gunfight

Srinagar: Top LeT militant among two were killed in a day-long gunfight between security forces and militants in Drangbal area of Pampore town of district Pulwama in South Kashmir on Saturday.

A residential house was fully damaged while two other houses were partially damaged during the gunfight.

A joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Drangbal area of Pampore after receiving inputs about the presence of some militants in the area.

“We offered them to surrender but they kept firing, triggering an encounter. They were trapped in a three-story building, which is a concrete one. We fired grenades and the building caught fire” an official said.

One of the slain militants was identified as Umer Mushtaq Khandey who as per police was involved in the killing of two policemen in Baghat, Srinagar.

A residential house got fully damaged while two other houses were partially damaged in an encounter between security forces and militants in Pampore town of district Pulwama in South Kashmir, Saturday October 16, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

A joint team of security forces stand guard near encounter site in Pampore town of district Pulwama in South Kashmir, Saturday October 16, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Hundreds of people gathered near a house that got damaged in an encounter between security forces and militants in district Pulwama in South Kashmir, Saturday October 16, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)

Kashmiri women wailing after their house was totally damaged during an encounter between s ecurity forces and militants in district Pulwama in South Kashmir, Saturday October 16, 2021. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat/Siasat.com)