Mumbai: At least 14 persons were injured when a portion of an under-construction flyover at Bandra Kurla Complex here crashed early on Friday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident occurred around 4.40 a.m. when a girder of the SELR flyover being built by the MMRDAA in Bandra East came crashing down in the early hours.

All the 14 injured men were rushed to the BMC’s V.N. Desai Hospital for treatment and their condition is now stable.

Mumbai: Workers inspect after a girder of an under-construction flyover on Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) collapsed, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. At least a dozen workers were injured in the mishap. (PTI Photo)

